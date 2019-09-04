Renaissance Technologies Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Has Cut by $3.91 Million; Horizon Investments Decreased Its American Wtr Wks Co New Co (AWK) Position as Share Price Rose

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 355,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 405,200 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 760,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 556,506 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY)

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (AWK) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 3,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 13,923 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 17,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.08. About 207,583 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.05 million for 25.02 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquarters in Camden, NJ – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Missouri American Water Announces 2019 Firefighter Grant Program – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Illinois American Water Investing over $5.3 Million in Metro East Water System; Over 3.5 Miles of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Has Gained 154%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, State Bank has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset has 1.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Brookstone Cap Management has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hartford Mgmt Inc has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Confluence Inv Management Ltd Company accumulated 192,315 shares or 0.34% of the stock. American Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 335 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.24M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.24% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 362,800 shares. 4,195 were reported by Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Cohen Steers Inc has 1.67 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 200,435 are owned by Bb&T Securities Lc. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hexavest holds 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 4,640 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,452 shares to 2,455 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 4,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 104,400 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 144,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realogy +7.1% after Q2 beats; cost-cutting on track – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ERA Announces New Affiliation in Miami, Florida – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RLGY GVA IFF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realogy -1.9% as Barclays slashes price target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.