Renaissance Technologies Holding in Cabot (CBT) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; As Ppl (PPL) Shares Declined, Holder Moors & Cabot Trimmed Stake by $617,117

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 300,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 437,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 154,627 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 1.79 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 41,031 shares to 98,162 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL Corporation: Another Utility With A 5+% Yield But Be Cautious – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL Corp: Safe Income From A Stalwart Utility – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PPL Corp. (PPL) Announces Vincent Sorgi as President & COO – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better High-Yield Dividend Stock: PPL Corp. vs. the Southern Company – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 20, 2018.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17M for 13.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 180,057 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Chem Bancorporation has invested 0.17% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Davenport Co Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Brown Advisory holds 94,746 shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 598,918 were accumulated by Bb&T. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 133,960 shares. Girard Ltd reported 23,693 shares stake. Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 17,161 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 198 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 15,650 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 23,034 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 430,791 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 88,200 shares to 859,210 shares, valued at $101.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 143,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.