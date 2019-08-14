Renaissance Technologies Has Upped Position in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by $601,800; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The hedge fund held 483,005 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 447,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 40,158 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 15/03/2018 – Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market Anticipated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 11.55M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 2.16M shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,706 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mgmt Communications has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). City Trust Fl has 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Us Bankshares De accumulated 4.34M shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 85,220 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Llc has 1.25M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Ifrah Financial Inc has 11,336 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 168,301 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Tradewinds Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 216,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.71% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 114,730 were accumulated by Old National Fincl Bank In. Stellar Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.58% or 77,310 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 142,024 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

