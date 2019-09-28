Renaissance Technologies Has Upped Its Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Holding by $436,400 as Market Valuation Declined; Weik Investment Services Holding in Mastercard (MA) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 109,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 355,839 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $526,720 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 348,310 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 156,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 18,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 79,188 shares. Northern reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). State Common Retirement Fund has 37,000 shares. 17,077 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. State Street has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 1.44 million shares. Prelude Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Blair William & Company Il has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 23,100 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Management holds 49,580 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners Inc stated it has 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Ubs Asset Americas holds 35,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 248,722 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 74,600 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $17.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp by 73,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt Commercial Bank N A stated it has 1,228 shares. Mawer Inv Management reported 406,520 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 268,213 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fil Ltd has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Goelzer Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,579 shares. Aviva Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 445,434 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability has invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,098 shares. Old National Bancorp In stated it has 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,527 shares. Matarin Limited Liability has invested 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Investment Ser Of America Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,250 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust accumulated 615 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.42% or 9,110 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.