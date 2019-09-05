Renaissance Technologies Has Upped Its Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities has $13300 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is -8.76% below currents $128.02 stock price. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MAA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 28. See Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $127.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Scotiabank New Target: $114.0000 107.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $110.0000 120.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Mizuho

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $105 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102 New Target: $120 Upgrade

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) stake by 117.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 622,500 shares as Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC)'s stock rose 3.57%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1.15 million shares with $47.59 million value, up from 532,000 last quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure Cor now has $3.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 162,839 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.60 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 61.82 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 294,350 shares to 3.70 million valued at $524.57 million in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 15.92% above currents $39.25 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital.