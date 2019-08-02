Renaissance Technologies Has Trimmed Aegion (AEGN) Holding by $1.33 Million; Stock Declined; Peddock Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $380,562; Market Valuation Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 78,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The hedge fund held 541,800 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 619,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 41,109 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN)

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 9.64M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 375,000 shares to 805,100 shares, valued at $32.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 114,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 9,076 shares to 551 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,108 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV).

