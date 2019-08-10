Renaissance Technologies Has Lowered Its Position in Oil Sts Intl (OIS) by $513,600 as Market Valuation Declined; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Has Boosted Its Stake

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 124,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505.59 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $296.58. About 103,930 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The hedge fund held 400,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 432,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 335,328 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold OIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 104.76 million shares or 63.07% more from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 20,375 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 51,688 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 636,369 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) or 73,331 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 14,278 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Pnc Fincl Services invested in 0% or 2,873 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 202,606 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.11% or 587,270 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Paragon Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 43 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Us Financial Bank De owns 5,737 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 9,288 shares to 246,600 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 953,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Switch Inc.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 495,244 shares to 77.88M shares, valued at $3.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 7.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.72M shares, and cut its stake in Tocagen Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Limited Com invested in 57,955 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 6,287 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0.05% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc stated it has 16,283 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,010 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Snyder Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 2.66% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Smith Graham And Communication Investment Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,495 shares. Jane Street Ltd owns 3,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 89 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 85,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 207,867 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 112 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,304 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And holds 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 13 shares. 24,965 were accumulated by Bluemountain Limited Liability.