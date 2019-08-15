Renaissance Technologies Has Lifted Workday (WDAY) Holding; Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Envestnet (ENV) Holding

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 40.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 116,900 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 406,200 shares with $78.34 million value, up from 289,300 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $41.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 914,157 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Envestnet Inc (ENV) stake by 17.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 79,030 shares as Envestnet Inc (ENV)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 376,870 shares with $24.64 million value, down from 455,900 last quarter. Envestnet Inc now has $2.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 170,992 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc has $8200 highest and $64 lowest target. $74.83’s average target is 34.63% above currents $55.58 stock price. Envestnet Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 20,568 shares to 86,489 valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vici Pptys Inc stake by 271,246 shares and now owns 1.76 million shares. Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) was raised too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought $197,523.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday Inc has $23800 highest and $138 lowest target. $205.14’s average target is 11.28% above currents $184.35 stock price. Workday Inc had 25 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) stake by 51,018 shares to 1,688 valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) stake by 63,430 shares and now owns 1.55M shares. Stitch Fix Inc was reduced too.