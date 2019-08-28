Renaissance Technologies Has Increased Stake in Luna Innovations (LUNA); Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Increased Its J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Position by $1.53 Million; Stock Price Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 762,315 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 24/05/2018 – SONOVA HOLDING AG SOON.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 173 FROM SFR 142; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Luna Innovations (LUNA) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 118,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.52% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Luna Innovations for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 19,384 shares traded. Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has risen 51.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LUNA News: 09/05/2018 – Luna Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER JOAQUIM SILVA E LUNA SPEAKS IN BRASILIA; 19/04/2018 – DoD: Readout of Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis phone call with Brazilian Minister of Defense Joaquim Silva e Luna; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 30/03/2018 – CO Securities: Press Releases Luna Investment Services, Richard Luna, & Gabe Luna; 22/03/2018 – Ping An Technology again wins world-class award in medical field after setting new world record in LUNA rankings; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Luna County, Nm; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations; 12/05/2018 – Variety: Media Luna Scoops Up Dominican Jose Maria Cabral’s `The Projectionist’; 02/05/2018 – Luna Announces First Quarter Financial Release Date of May 9, 2018

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership reported 2,075 shares stake. Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 2.00M shares or 0.9% of the stock. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.88% or 33,610 shares. Sit Inv Incorporated owns 251,748 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co accumulated 624,199 shares. Aristotle Capital Limited Company holds 3.05M shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Parsons Capital Ri stated it has 145,861 shares. Fosun Int Ltd has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,324 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ca owns 2,807 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Financial Bank Trust has 1.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,182 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,223 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Network Llc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,653 shares. 471,541 were reported by Seizert Capital Lc. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16.94M shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV) by 4,700 shares to 94,430 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,647 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold LUNA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.04 million shares or 4.56% more from 5.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. State Street Corporation reported 11,302 shares stake. Eam Investors Ltd owns 153,008 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 197,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Limited Liability Company holds 296,590 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 81,459 shares. Perritt Inc holds 313,400 shares. Northern Corp has 0% invested in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 32,167 shares. First Wilshire Incorporated accumulated 405,383 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 3,500 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Company has 0% invested in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 116,199 shares. 295,130 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Management. Punch And Investment Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $3.18 million activity.

More notable recent Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up 300 Points; Corindus Vascular Robotics Shares Gain Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Runaway Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Luna Innovations Reports Strong First-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.