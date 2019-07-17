Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Its Weibo (WB) Position as Stock Declined; Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $1.58 Million; Stock Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 170,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 531,908 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 702,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 717,027 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 4.90 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11M shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) by 322,600 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 87,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52 million for 18.08 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

