Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Its Humana (HUM) Stake by $45.29 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Provident Finl Svcs (PFS) Stock Price Declined, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Trimmed by $1.86 Million Its Stake

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 170,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $780.01 million, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $257.09. About 668,559 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – SPGR Lowers Humana Health Plans of PR Rtgs To ‘B-‘; On CW Neg; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (PFS) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 77,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.78% . The institutional investor held 801,641 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44M, down from 879,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 32,801 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Philippines’ San Miguel Pure Foods defers share sale to second half – BusinessWorld; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – HOME CREDIT BUSINESS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO BREAKEVEN ON ANNUALISED RUN RATE BASIS DURING H2 2018 AND MOVE INTO PROFITABILITY IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – REG-Base Resources Limited: Appointment of Mineral Technologies & Lycopodium for PFS; 23/03/2018 – DYNAVAX GETS FDA OK FOR MANUFACTURING CHANGES TO HEPLISAV-B PFS; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – PROCESS TO RECRUIT NEW CHAIRMAN AND ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IS WELL UNDERWAY; 20/03/2018 – top 4 — #1 Leapfrogging rivals, Roche’s Tecentriq plus chemo nabs PFS endpoint in frontline lung cancer segment; 29/05/2018 – Provident Fincl Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name James P. Dunigan to the Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $143,940 activity. Foley Ursuline F bought $95,214 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) on Tuesday, July 30.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 173,055 shares to 737,737 shares, valued at $128.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

More notable recent Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand to buy fluid management business in $1.45B deal – Houston Business Journal” on February 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Provident Bank Launches Digital Lending Capability for Small Business Customers Powered by Fundation – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, MGNX and CADE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Team Capital Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 02, 2014.

Analysts await Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PFS’s profit will be $30.55M for 13.35 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Provident Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold PFS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.91 million shares or 1.42% less from 41.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Grp Inc reported 8,110 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 960,644 are held by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 77,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 64,191 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.07% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Northern holds 2.51 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 32,914 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 10,028 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 9,717 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 21,032 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 48,050 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs holds 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 20,604 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division accumulated 7,814 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 5,000 shares. Two Sigma Limited Com accumulated 890 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp owns 3 shares. Moreover, Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.23% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,906 shares. Da Davidson Communication holds 2,811 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,573 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 10.23 million shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com Ltd owns 0.93% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 3,100 shares. Starr Int Incorporated invested in 28,200 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0.03% or 2,708 shares. Horizon Invs Limited owns 929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 36,085 shares. Moreover, Tekla Management Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals I (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 50,800 shares to 441,577 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 496,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII).