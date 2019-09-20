Renaissance Technologies Has Cut Position in Globalscape (GSB) as Share Value Rose; Valicenti Advisory Services Has Decreased Lowes Companies (LOW) Stake by $1.96 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Globalscape Inc (GSB) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 90.78% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Globalscape Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About shares traded. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSB) has risen 300.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 300.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSB News: 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC – CONCLUDED CO DID NOT MAINTAIN EFFECTIVE INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING ALSO AS OF SEPT 30, 2017 AND DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS FORT WORTH, TEXAS REGIONAL OFFICE OF U.S. SEC OPENED INVESTIGATION OF ISSUES RELATING TO RESTATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Updates Status of Audit Committee Investigation, Financial Statement Audit and Legal Proceedings; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlobalSCAPE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSB); 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC – NET INCOME FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2016; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Updates Status of Audit Committee Investigation, Fincl Statement Audit and Legal Proceedings; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS IMPACT OF SOME OF ADJS COULD BE MATERIAL; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC – TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT WERE ABOUT $27.4 MLN (UNAUDITED) AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC – IMPACT OF SOME OF ADJUSTMENTS ON CERTAIN PERIODS IN RESTATEMENT PERIODS COULD BE MATERIAL POST AUDIT REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE STATUS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE INVESTIGATION

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 19,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 40,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 59,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $111.87. About 2.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Technolo by 6,078 shares to 36,363 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Aaa (QLTA) by 16,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.56 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot holds 11,647 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors reported 166,466 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Jefferies has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bell Commercial Bank owns 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,825 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 1,068 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Focused Wealth Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 980 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 171,956 shares. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.25% or 88,454 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Burney holds 0.95% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 154,702 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Tru Division invested 1.78% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Salem Cap Mngmt holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 49,125 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,035 shares. 16,326 are owned by Hgk Asset Mngmt.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 49,800 shares to 423,500 shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 243,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 539,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).