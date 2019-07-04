Renaissance Technologies Has Cut Its Stake in Columbia Bkg Sys (COLB) by $556,800 as Stock Value Declined; As 3M Company (MMM) Shares Declined, Coho Partners LTD Has Boosted Stake

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 16,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 460,163 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.61 million, up from 443,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,606 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 97,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 93,498 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 13.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “3M suspends operations at Venezuela subsidiary, takes $160M charge – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) and LG-Innotek Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M’s Metal Mesh Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. COLB’s profit will be $46.35 million for 14.34 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CVCY or COLB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Columbia Banking System (COLB) Declares $0.14 Special Dividend; 0.4% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACW or COLB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

