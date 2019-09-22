Renaissance Technologies Has Cut Its Entegris (ENTG) Position; Haverford Trust Company Decreased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Entegris Inc (ENTG) stake by 21.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 93,398 shares as Entegris Inc (ENTG)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 341,490 shares with $12.74M value, down from 434,888 last quarter. Entegris Inc now has $6.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 876,335 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference

Haverford Trust Company decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 10.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Haverford Trust Company sold 19,508 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Haverford Trust Company holds 159,868 shares with $33.20 million value, down from 179,376 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $159.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 3.91M shares traded or 33.59% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 621,600 shares to 3.68M valued at $311.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3.02M shares and now owns 4.65 million shares. Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was raised too.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82 million for 26.40 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,945 were reported by Endurance Wealth. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Hsbc Plc accumulated 0% or 8,264 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.03% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.09% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.14% or 199,289 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 1,556 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership holds 0.67% or 462,043 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 148 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 25,814 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. White Pine Capital has 0.14% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 10,000 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 178,235 shares. American Int Group reported 3,290 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald`s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald`s has $25000 highest and $20000 lowest target. $225’s average target is 7.45% above currents $209.39 stock price. McDonald`s had 31 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, June 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Stephens.

Haverford Trust Company increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 3,548 shares to 296,658 valued at $139.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 8,005 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Ishares Intermediate Term Corp Bond Etf (CIU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Investment Service Ltd Liability owns 5,567 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mgmt accumulated 3,311 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.06% or 2,217 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 17,793 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert State Bank accumulated 5,151 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.74 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 0.23% or 30,107 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,692 shares. Culbertson A N And Incorporated invested 2.78% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Country Trust National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Associated Banc owns 0.95% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 83,159 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,910 shares. Georgia-based Montag And Caldwell Limited Company has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 315 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 1,529 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.58 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.