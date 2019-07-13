Renaissance Technologies Has Cut Its Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Holding by $4.87 Million as Stock Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Has Boosted by Ensemble Capital Management Llc

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 43,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, down from 126,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 219,994 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 1228.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 102,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,030 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 8,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 7.80 million shares traded or 66.44% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulate holds 4,966 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3.6% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 958,143 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 4,439 shares. Webster Bancorp N A reported 67,072 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.05% or 18,242 shares in its portfolio. 993,685 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Management Grp. Intersect Ltd Company owns 4,512 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 66,939 are held by First Bancorporation. Huntington Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 6,926 shares. Green Square Cap has invested 0.96% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fil Ltd holds 0% or 24,342 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 268 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. Another trade for 39,583 shares valued at $2.49M was sold by Hein LeLand J. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $150,000 was made by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nikkei edges up as Fast Retailing jumps; Yaskawa’s earnings drag on machinery stocks – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Tuttle Tactical holds 0.13% or 5,905 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Associate stated it has 6,358 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 70,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 22,524 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. 4,980 are owned by Everence Capital Management. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 711,161 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,084 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Moreover, Asset Management One Company has 0.04% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 70,531 shares. Principal Gru Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGP’s profit will be $44.47 million for 24.60 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.83% EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 30,300 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $82.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) by 32,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; GMS (GMS) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Wendyâ€™s Company (WEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EastGroup Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.