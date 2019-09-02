Renaissance Technologies Has Cut By $3.58 Million Its Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Stake; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) stake by 79.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 105,400 shares as Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)’s stock declined 28.63%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 27,800 shares with $946,000 value, down from 133,200 last quarter. Shoe Carnival Inc now has $451.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 318,870 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased Criteo S A (CRTO) stake by 11.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as Criteo S A (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 475,277 shares with $9.52M value, down from 534,297 last quarter. Criteo S A now has $1.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 364,620 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 38.26% above currents $30.74 stock price. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Saturday, March 16 by Susquehanna.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) stake by 587,100 shares to 1.28 million valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 63,800 shares and now owns 187,500 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

Analysts await Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 18.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SCVL’s profit will be $13.22M for 8.54 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Shoe Carnival, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SCVL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Globeflex Lp has 18,265 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 780,286 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.03% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 2,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.74% or 297,412 shares. Ftb has 78 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Susquehanna Gru Llp owns 19,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bbt Cap Mgmt holds 0.62% or 14,608 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc has 7,644 shares.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $17.65 million for 17.34 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading LP owns 35,762 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Leonard Green Prns Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Glenmede Tru Na reported 6,025 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Sg Americas reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 3.32M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 322,601 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 641 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1,037 shares. Cwm Lc holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Technology has invested 0.06% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 1.52M are held by Rice Hall James Llc. First Manhattan Com accumulated 1.43 million shares.

