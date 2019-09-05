Renaissance Technologies Has Boosted Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position by $13.38 Million; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Valuation Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Boosted Holding

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 32,633 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 18,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 3.03 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 200.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 152,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 227,941 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.08 million, up from 75,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 617,102 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based First Fiduciary Invest Counsel has invested 1.79% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bryn Mawr Tru Communication stated it has 146,637 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 67,428 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.02% or 19,140 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 1.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 164,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 1.17 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability accumulated 165,192 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Huntington National Bank reported 0.21% stake. Westpac Bk reported 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 8,470 shares stake. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.3% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Conning has invested 1.11% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,229 shares to 53,791 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,259 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates Corp invested in 113,766 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). D E Shaw And reported 159,284 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 0% or 1,025 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 50,867 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc owns 3,844 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 5,246 shares. Paragon Ltd reported 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,989 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% or 86 shares. Lpl Ltd Co invested in 0% or 4,551 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3,833 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBIX) 3.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied ONEO Analyst Target Price: $80 – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 13,000 shares to 138,800 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (NYSE:BPT) by 59,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).