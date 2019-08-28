Renaissance Technologies Decreased Stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by $3.96 Million; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Kroger (KR) by $559,776

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 90.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 263,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 28,741 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, down from 292,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 1,834 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 23,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 194,285 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 217,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 316,096 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 57,229 shares to 502,804 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Superconductor Corp by 628,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Northern Tru invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation, a California-based fund reported 8,115 shares. 240 were reported by Oakworth Cap. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Co has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Republic Inv, a California-based fund reported 137,830 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 36,263 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 16,050 shares. Axa accumulated 489,802 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,698 shares. Moreover, Hightower Serv Lta has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 22,633 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc reported 10,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 453,434 shares.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49M for 13.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.