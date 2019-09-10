Renaissance Technologies Decreased Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) Holding by $1.50 Million; Shares Rose; Mufg Americas Holdings Holds Position in Halliburton Co (HAL)

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 34,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 199,474 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 164,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 12.69 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) by 26.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 187,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The hedge fund held 526,848 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 714,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.51M market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 2,238 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF CURRENT BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – BACKLOG INCREASED $203.3 MLN TO $554.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $351.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 17/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Motors To Reveal New Technology Enhancements To Its Spartan Advanced Protection System® At FDIC International

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 52.94% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $9.18M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.33% EPS growth.

