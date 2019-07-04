Renaissance Technologies Decreased Its Plantronics New (PLT) Stake; Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc (DFP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 17 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 18 decreased and sold stock positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.22 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Plantronics Inc New (PLT) stake by 79.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 1.09 million shares as Plantronics Inc New (PLT)’s stock rose 0.19%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 280,200 shares with $12.92 million value, down from 1.37 million last quarter. Plantronics Inc New now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 187,019 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Partners Llp owns 23,132 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 280,200 shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.87 million shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 4,486 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 2,942 are owned by Us National Bank De. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Coldstream Cap reported 24,501 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 180,000 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 11,700 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 546,520 shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 26,708 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 23,524 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Chipmos Technologies Inc stake by 22,901 shares to 1.46 million valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tactile Sys Technology Inc stake by 86,000 shares and now owns 125,500 shares. Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. JOURET GUIDO had bought 1,500 shares worth $73,545. $165,086 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) was bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.70M for 8.96 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 30,128 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.