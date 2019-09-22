Renaissance Technologies Decreased Its Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Stake as Stock Rose; Autozone (AZO) Holder Virtu Financial Has Boosted Stake

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 535 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, up from 1,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 282,484 shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The hedge fund held 567,900 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.65M, down from 589,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 138,578 shares traded or 106.27% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,078 were accumulated by Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Meeder Asset holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 108 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr invested in 0% or 17,471 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 9,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com owns 3,897 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 10,282 shares. Financial Architects has invested 0.18% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 13,009 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% stake. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd has invested 0.07% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 10,983 shares. Penn Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 26,808 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.93 million for 22.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 40,997 shares to 471,397 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conformis Inc by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Middlesex Water’s Jay Kooper Wins General Counsel of the Year – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tidewater Utilities, Inc. Charity Tournament Raises Funds for Connecting Generations – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “American States Water’s (AWR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Middlesex Water Company CEO Dennis Doll Named Chairman of the Water Research Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Water’s Unit Acquires Mount Ephraim Sewer System – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer International Grp Incorporated accumulated 8,416 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp holds 50,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 6,441 shares. Bridges Investment Incorporated holds 812 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 2,462 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.27% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 301 shares. 934 were reported by Main Street Rech Ltd Co. Schroder Inv Mngmt has 191,804 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,009 shares in its portfolio. Carderock Management has invested 0.33% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 30,215 were reported by Martingale Asset Lp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 307 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 144,396 were accumulated by Burgundy Asset Ltd. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability has 1.95% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 58,442 shares.