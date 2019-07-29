Renaissance Technologies Decreased Its Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Holding by $4.18 Million as Valuation Rose; As Vonage Holdings (VG) Valuation Rose, Argent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corporation (VG) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 337,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 307,457 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc analyzed 130,512 shares as the company's stock rose 1.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 497,349 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37 million, down from 627,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 38,493 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 4.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 206,982 shares in its portfolio. 22,240 are owned by American Intll Group. 21,370 were reported by Pinebridge Lp. 4.54 million were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 20,013 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 4,615 shares. Geode Management Lc reported 332,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 35,973 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 44,405 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 18,392 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 39,034 shares. Vanguard Inc has 3.09 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 420,700 shares to 801,800 shares, valued at $108.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $55.36 million for 8.82 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VG’s profit will be $7.27 million for 103.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,603 shares to 18,459 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 25,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

National Transportation and Logistics Company Fleetmaster Express Chooses Vonage to Provide Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution