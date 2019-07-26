Renaissance Technologies Decreased Holding in Techtarget (TTGT) by $8.57 Million as Stock Rose; Ulysses Management Continues to Hold Holding in Lennar Corp. (LEN)

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 3.43M shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN)

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 535,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 675,404 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $624.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 112,999 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Small Caps You Need To Know – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TechTarget Priority Engine Named Best Account Based Marketing and Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution by SIIA – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TechTarget Wins 22 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) – Business Wire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces â€œBest of Citrix Synergyâ€ 2019 Award Winners – Business Wire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FATE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc reported 327,127 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 568,038 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 25,900 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp stated it has 396 shares. 22,800 are held by Strs Ohio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.05% or 32,800 shares in its portfolio. 25,329 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 11,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 31,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Summit Creek Limited Liability Co has 0.89% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt reported 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). The Iowa-based Principal Inc has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $375,750 activity.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $3.86 million for 40.43 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Relx Plc by 377,993 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $54.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.40B shares to 839,613 shares, valued at $23.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6.21 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).