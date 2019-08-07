Renaissance Technologies Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $7.88 Million; Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Raised Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 133,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 604,899 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.20 million, down from 738,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 674,955 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 21,507 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 300,800 shares to 974,447 shares, valued at $43.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach Limited Liability Corporation In accumulated 163,967 shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 3,798 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Lc has 35,305 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 27,716 are held by Foster And Motley. Bronson Point Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Com has 98,721 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & Company Incorporated has 16,564 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ironsides Asset Lc has invested 0.3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Moore Capital Management LP has 0.45% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Argent owns 15,999 shares. Profit has invested 0.77% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 1.69% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Td Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Monetary Group has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).