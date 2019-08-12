Renaissance Technologies Cut Its Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) Position by $463,700; Spruce House Investment Management Has Raised Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding by $50.15 Million

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 20.12% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 2.54 million shares traded or 246.77% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT)

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 463,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.86% . The hedge fund held 4.96M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 5.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 14.95M shares traded or 99.32% up from the average. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 03/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA GOLD PRODUCERS REACH CLASS ACTION SILICOSIS SETTLEMENT – LAWYERS; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – INVESTIGATION INTO ACCIDENT IS UNDERWAY; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Updated Wafi-Golpu Feasibility Study; 17/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – ONE EMPLOYEE WAS FATALLY INJURED IN SHAFT ORE PASS INCIDENT AND SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES AT MOAB KHOTSONG MINE NEAR ORKNEY; 21/03/2018 – International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank’s Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference on March 22, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining 3Q Gold Production at 256 660 Oz; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – HARMONY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FY18 GROUP PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 1.1MOZ; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO – WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS NPV OF ABOUT US$2.6BLN AND IRR IN REAL TERMS OF ABOUT 18.2%; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Raises FY Gold Production Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold, Other SA Miners Settle Silicosis Class Action Litigation

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 471,500 shares to 785,100 shares, valued at $42.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 332,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why South African Gold Mining Stocks Are Down Big Today – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Presents At European Gold Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, RLGY and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “GTT Announces Earnings Call for Second Quarter 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why GTT Communications Stock Crashed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.