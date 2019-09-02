Renaissance Technologies Boosted Position in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) as Shares Declined; National Cinemedia (NCMI) Stake Maintained by Polygon Management Ltd

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.84M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 476,300 shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 181,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 856,984 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.59M, up from 675,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 96,413 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 23/05/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes South Carolina Native to Meet Growing Needs of Independent Agents in the Carolinas; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) by 131,500 shares to 115,800 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 327,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 36,599 shares in its portfolio. Opus Cap Gp Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 18,399 shares. Vanguard has 1.46 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 18,133 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 38,977 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 73,110 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 187 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd reported 19,841 shares. Yakira Cap Management Inc stated it has 196,573 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 37,680 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 80,478 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Pinebridge Invs LP owns 37,115 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 845,906 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 206 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs Inc. 1,500 are held by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.22% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 122,329 shares. Trexquant Lp owns 0.02% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 34,098 shares. Strs Ohio holds 40,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 33,111 shares. Teton Advsr owns 56,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,743 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 159,997 shares. Opus Capital Group Limited Liability Company owns 124,840 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 12,845 were accumulated by Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.