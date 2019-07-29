Renaissance Technologies Boosted Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) Stake by $3.51 Million as Stock Declined; Kb Financial Group (KB) Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 62.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 11,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,897 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 18,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 35,145 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 225,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 604,666 shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Nichols Resignation Effective June 5; 10/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB – COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT NISHAD CHANDE HAS JOINED BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD; 27/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $52; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES FOR IPO; 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – BJ’s Charitable Foundation Donates a Year’s Supply of Gas and Tires to the Maryland Food Bank; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NO CREDIT IMPACT ON BJ’S ANNOUNCED IPO

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 by 179,179 shares to 434,162 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Materials Select Sector (XLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 8,022 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 8,247 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Parkside Fin Comml Bank & Tru owns 10 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co owns 602 shares. Secor Cap Ltd Partnership reported 39,907 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 566,293 shares. The New York-based Kepos Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,365 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 39,572 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 717,915 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,853 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 72,400 shares.