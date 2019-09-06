Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Position by $653,016; Market Value Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Stake Maintained by Colonial Trust Advisors

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $295.15. About 120,571 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 11,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 61,385 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 49,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 185,210 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.62 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NCLA Urges New York State Education Department to Do Away with Proposed Unconstitutional Regulations on Nonpublic Schools – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.