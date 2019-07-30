Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Position By $653,016; Capital International Sarl Trimmed Cme Group Cl A (CME) Stake

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 40,610 shares with $11.12M value, down from 43,002 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientificinc now has $115.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $288.92. About 885,731 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR

Capital International Sarl decreased Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) stake by 24.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 25,020 shares as Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Capital International Sarl holds 75,825 shares with $12.48M value, down from 100,845 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Cl A now has $71.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.64. About 1.30 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $150 target in Friday, March 22 report. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 5. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2,049 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hwg LP has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 14 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 151,349 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 0% or 131,223 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 33,640 shares. 4,845 are owned by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Company Llc. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 45,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Davenport & Limited reported 0.56% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 166,435 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited holds 4,156 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company holds 1.47% or 54,937 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,393 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Company reported 61,024 shares. 1.45M are owned by Waddell Reed Financial. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company has 17,944 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 0.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $626.46 million for 28.52 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.08 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 6.26% above currents $288.92 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.