Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Stake; Schneider Capital Management Lowered Its Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) stake by 20.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 116,300 shares as Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 457,343 shares with $19.25 million value, down from 573,643 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Limited now has $4.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 684,694 shares traded or 23.14% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 42.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 12,523 shares with $4.56M value, down from 21,952 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $211.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 20,000 shares to 152,324 valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG) stake by 39,000 shares and now owns 51,201 shares. Venator Materials Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 21,520 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Creative Planning holds 9,045 shares. Sterling Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Gam Holdg Ag holds 33,883 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt accumulated 108,036 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Thornburg Mgmt holds 0.55% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 1.37M shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 32,729 shares. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Limited Liability Company accumulated 633,240 shares. Natixis reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Taconic Limited Partnership accumulated 805,000 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 154,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $427.57’s average target is 13.83% above currents $375.63 stock price. Boeing had 16 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.51 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 1,018 shares. Assetmark holds 8,209 shares. Hodges Capital Inc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,561 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.18% or 2,359 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Cap holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 715 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 16,351 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 632,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Senator Investment Ltd Partnership has 2.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 400,000 shares. Aldebaran Incorporated has 2,048 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 56,492 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. 25,000 were reported by Cqs Cayman Lp. Clark Cap Mngmt Gru Inc invested in 13,031 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,795 shares. S&Co has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.30 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.