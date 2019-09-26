Renaissance Investment Group Position In Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Was Boosted; Resmed (RMD) Market Valuation Rose While Westpac Banking Has Lowered Its Holding

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 22,697 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 17,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 987,189 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 135,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 64,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 billion, down from 199,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.79. About 228,031 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – ResMed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–VPAP, ResMed AirCurve 10 ST-A – 36C24818Q0541; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $120.69 million for 40.12 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.58% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 1,443 shares to 13,270 shares, valued at $1.76B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold RMD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 93.37 million shares or 0.85% less from 94.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Ww Investors invested in 5.77M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bb&T owns 37,920 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Crosby Communication Of New Hampshire Ltd Liability holds 111,883 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 4,744 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services accumulated 0.06% or 1,053 shares. Moreover, Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). State Street holds 0.06% or 6.31M shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). New Jersey-based Edgestream Limited Partnership has invested 0.83% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Wetherby Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 1,731 shares. Security National Trust accumulated 3,020 shares. Stifel owns 36,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,244 shares. Copeland Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.61% or 89,028 shares. Fil holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 46 shares. Bluestein R H has 205,418 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com holds 7,145 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com invested in 0% or 2,348 shares. Amer Assets Invest Ltd Co accumulated 37,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 107,058 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 549,257 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 1,871 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 3,512 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 72,021 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Frontier Investment Management Co invested 6.19% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,923 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 9,946 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.