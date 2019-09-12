Renaissance Investment Group Maintains Stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (COST); Advent Capital Management Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (COST) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 3,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 23,463 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 20,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Crp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $289.91. About 923,574 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 576,626 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 35.76 million shares, valued at $36.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Co (Prn) by 12.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn).

