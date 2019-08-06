Renaissance Investment Group Lowered By $653,016 Its Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Position; Flow Traders Us Lifted Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position By $9.11 Million

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 40,610 shares with $11.12M value, down from 43,002 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientificinc now has $108.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $268.46. About 2.05 million shares traded or 39.30% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX

Flow Traders Us Llc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) stake by 419.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flow Traders Us Llc acquired 50,072 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Flow Traders Us Llc holds 62,016 shares with $11.32M value, up from 11,944 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now has $400.09B valuation. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 28.59M shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,923 are held by Security Natl Tru. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 245,266 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Addenda Cap invested in 57,162 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Mitchell Comm has invested 2.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 4,272 are owned by Choate Inv. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 798,043 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 594,070 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 95 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com owns 111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability has invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Icm Asset Inc Wa holds 0.36% or 1,725 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 14,195 were reported by Quadrant Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 14.36% above currents $268.46 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 23.30 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased Ishares Currency Hedged Msci J (HEWJ) stake by 442,990 shares to 13,056 valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci France Etf (EWQ) stake by 40,218 shares and now owns 24,979 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $195 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26.

