Renaissance Investment Group Lowered Boeing Company (BA) Stake By $3.42 Million; Citadel Advisors Has Increased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 1298.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 1.37M shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 1.48 million shares with $118.34 million value, up from 105,900 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $44.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 2.63 million shares traded. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 42.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 12,523 shares with $4.56M value, down from 21,952 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $212.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 15.24% above currents $377.03 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot Communications Ma stated it has 54,063 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros Inc holds 3.77% or 45,297 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 22,500 were accumulated by Barbara Oil Co. Carroll Financial Assocs invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability stated it has 3,127 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co owns 1.08M shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 18,655 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 16,539 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 10,359 shares. Graham Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Symphony Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 4,107 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 1.48 million shares stake. 2.72M are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Bb&T Securities Limited stated it has 16,505 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Ltd accumulated 53,500 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.12% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 7,565 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell, Washington-based fund reported 114,648 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 529,857 shares. Navellier Associates Inc accumulated 41,707 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.09% or 182,547 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.35% or 162,318 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 35,598 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma holds 21,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio.