Renaissance Investment Group Lifted Xylem Shs Issued (XYL) Position; EBRO FOODS SA BARCELONA SPAIN (EBRPF) Shorts Raised By 0.08%

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) stake by 17.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc acquired 5,515 shares as Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 37,168 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 31,653 last quarter. Xylem Inc Shs Issued now has $14.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 550,355 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL)

EBRO FOODS SA BARCELONA SPAIN (OTCMKTS:EBRPF) had an increase of 0.08% in short interest. EBRPF’s SI was 119,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.08% from 119,600 shares previously. It closed at $20.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na reported 3,117 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Next Gp owns 3,188 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp owns 463,520 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il owns 2,634 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com holds 0.19% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 19,081 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Swiss Natl Bank reported 584,922 shares. 125,842 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. 4,813 were accumulated by Caprock Gru. Chilton Invest Ltd Company owns 806,268 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase, Maryland-based fund reported 150,236 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 23,032 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 1.04 million shares. Mai Mngmt accumulated 15,537 shares.

More news for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 19, 2019 is yet another important article.