Renaissance Investment Group Lifted Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (IFF) Position by $587,975; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) as Stock Declined

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (IFF) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 13,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 1.72M shares traded or 48.48% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 9.58 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.59 million, up from 8.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 2.75 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 25,090 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Ser, Florida-based fund reported 13,747 shares. 2,271 were accumulated by Diversified Tru. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc owns 30,313 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3,710 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Legacy Prns Incorporated reported 2,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 23,949 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt owns 37,246 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.09% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Adams Natural Res Fund holds 0.26% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 10,400 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 10 shares.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 6-K Neptune Wellness Solutio For: Oct 02 – StreetInsider.com” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NGHC, IFF & GVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 101,818 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 0% stake. American Century Inc invested in 17,773 shares. Raymond James Advisors accumulated 15,007 shares. Utah Retirement reported 43,942 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 59,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 53,979 shares. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 318 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp reported 12,345 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 129,200 shares in its portfolio. Wilsey Asset Management Incorporated invested in 513,868 shares. Asset Inc owns 3,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 134,135 were reported by Commonwealth Bank Of. Manchester Ltd Com reported 1,904 shares stake. Legal & General Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1.39 million shares.