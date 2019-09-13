Renaissance Investment Group Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical New (ISRG); Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Boosted Its Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $21.15 Million

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (ISRG) by 101.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 3,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 7,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, up from 3,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $525.71. About 129,193 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.64 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 3.18M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 4,521 were reported by Cibc Ww Mkts. Westwood Management Il holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,000 shares. Century Companies Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 899,840 shares. Bluestein R H And Company stated it has 33,971 shares. Victory Capital Management has 87,196 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 10.22 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 436 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,555 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt has 1,476 shares. Voya Invest, Georgia-based fund reported 46,172 shares. Bath Savings Trust Co owns 3,865 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Stifel stated it has 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

