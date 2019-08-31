Renaissance Investment Group Increases Stake in Intl Business Machines I (IBM); As Agilent Technologies (A) Share Price Declined, Hoplite Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 2.00M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset holds 1.65% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 82,698 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1.61M shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 1.36% or 167,903 shares. Moreover, Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,762 shares. Moreover, Beech Hill has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,675 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 622,329 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5.69 million shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Broderick Brian C has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,821 shares. 8,507 were reported by North Star Asset Incorporated. Moreover, Hourglass Capital Lc has 1.87% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colrain Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.36% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,841 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.03% or 88,312 shares.

