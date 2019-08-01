Renaissance Investment Group Increased Its Holding in Intl Business Machines I (IBM) as Shares Rose; As Himax Technologies (HIMX) Valuation Declined, Oz Management LP Has Lowered by $1.92 Million Its Holding

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 85.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 641,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 105,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 747,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 211,715 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 3.24 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Age Beverages Corp (Put) by 239,300 shares to 246,300 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc by 87,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc (Put).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

