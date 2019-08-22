Renaissance Investment Group Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Cit Group (CIT) Stake Increased by Lakewood Capital Management Lp

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.11 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 503,213 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption of Approximately $883 M of Its Unsecured Debt; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $279.36. About 561,096 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares to 588,340 shares, valued at $75.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 792,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth also bought $43,139 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13. Fawcett John J. had bought 7,000 shares worth $307,717 on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $84,900 were bought by Solk Steve.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.