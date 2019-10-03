Renaissance Investment Group Has Upped Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $315,744; Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Stake in Everest Re Group LTD (RE) by $1.04 Million

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 4,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The hedge fund held 8,373 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 12,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $256.67. About 96,835 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 6,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 145,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70 million, up from 139,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 1.53 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 400,700 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 4,220 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ellington Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.54% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 59,400 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs invested 0.55% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 97,623 are owned by Bokf Na. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cibc Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 138,846 shares. Zacks Invest Management reported 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kempen Cap Management Nv invested in 0.08% or 17,118 shares. Chartist Inc Ca owns 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,892 shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mngmt has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. The insider GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Group Pcl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 324,849 shares. Boston Prns owns 2.53 million shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 250,938 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 56,806 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 817 shares stake. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott has 0.02% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Gam Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 3,300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Westwood Group Inc has invested 0.24% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. State Street accumulated 1.98M shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Paloma Mngmt has 5,718 shares. Plante Moran Fin Limited Co holds 0.01% or 180 shares in its portfolio.