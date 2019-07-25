Renaissance Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by $653,016; Friess Associates Increases Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 34,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.55. About 8.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.95. About 650,766 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc. by 129,447 shares to 90,924 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 30,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,373 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And Company has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.73% or 332,695 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spinnaker Tru accumulated 156,408 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.5% or 5.50 million shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Co Il has 0.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.34M shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Campbell Newman Asset Inc invested 4.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smart Portfolios has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 155,182 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 534,656 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.77% stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp accumulated 2.72% or 1.30M shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 8,918 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 0.35% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 43,659 shares. Of Virginia Va invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1,249 were reported by Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc. Homrich And Berg reported 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.42% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 77,523 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bartlett Ltd Llc owns 1,046 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management Communication Inc accumulated 7,738 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Yhb Investment invested in 3.26% or 76,079 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,038 shares. Field Main Retail Bank holds 0.65% or 2,515 shares.