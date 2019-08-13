Renaissance Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding; Maple Capital Management Has Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 10.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 21,952 shares with $8.37 million value, down from 24,470 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $187.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 4.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 1,372 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 33,808 shares with $8.36 million value, up from 32,436 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $230.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 2.63 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,832 shares to 193,934 valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 25,344 shares and now owns 3,875 shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) was reduced too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29800 target in Friday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Com stated it has 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Foundry Partners Limited Liability has 2,327 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 53,095 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 13,632 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 80,270 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co invested in 89,594 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 3,015 were reported by Miles Inc. Captrust Fincl reported 0.19% stake. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.7% or 72.43 million shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Lc has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 26,131 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 87,461 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gladius Management Limited Partnership reported 27,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moneta Gp Invest Advsrs Llc has 0.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,262 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Looks Poised To Report Strong Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Naples Glob Advsrs Lc accumulated 2.07% or 21,188 shares. 2,100 are owned by Stewart Patten Co Ltd Company. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 1,400 shares. Whitnell & Co accumulated 0.05% or 360 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,077 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 0% stake. Omers Administration has 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com reported 286 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Llc reported 3,822 shares. Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 7,173 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 2.30M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,165 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.54 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.