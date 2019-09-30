Renaissance Investment Group Has Trimmed Boeing Company (BA) Position by $3.42 Million as Share Value Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Charter Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $379.14. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 5,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 117,058 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, down from 122,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 2.71M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W And stated it has 1.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Everett Harris & Ca holds 4,470 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak stated it has 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Panagora Asset has invested 0.87% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.38% or 3,420 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited accumulated 116,552 shares or 0.42% of the stock. S R Schill And Assoc holds 4,436 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Westover Limited Com invested in 1.42% or 7,917 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,817 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 101,500 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Windsor Capital Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Oak Capital Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp, a Hawaii-based fund reported 16,351 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.16% or 4,069 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 579 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $268.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,072 shares to 145,632 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,914 shares to 276,019 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,909 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 550 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.45% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 45,022 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated holds 8,971 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The New York-based Edgewood Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Leavell Management Inc holds 68,308 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability invested in 9,043 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Meyer Handelman Com has 0.39% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Coastline Trust accumulated 23,306 shares. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 8,657 shares. Zacks Investment has invested 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Clean Yield Gru has 11,890 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Baldwin Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.57% or 27,168 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 25,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J.