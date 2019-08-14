Renaissance Investment Group Has Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Position; Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) SI Increased By 26.92%

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 40,610 shares with $11.12M value, down from 43,002 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientificinc now has $110.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 1.71M shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) had an increase of 26.92% in short interest. ARDS’s SI was 16,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.92% from 13,000 shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s short sellers to cover ARDS’s short positions. The SI to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 0.38%. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 4,412 shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Public Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Bank Of Hawaii holds 13,017 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.5% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 25,005 shares. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 0.01% or 510 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 3,605 were reported by Cibc Financial Bank Usa. Whittier Trust holds 47,366 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Agf owns 145,336 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Lc holds 166,136 shares. Assetmark accumulated 2,611 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech invested in 289,191 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc holds 143,827 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 120,663 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 11.57% above currents $275.17 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Needham downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $295 target. BTIG Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company has market cap of $66.07 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients.