Renaissance Investment Group Has Lifted Its Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holding by $352,500; Kbr (KBR) Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 47,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 623,090 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, down from 670,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 779,147 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College; 14/03/2018 – KBR: UK MOD CONTRACT THROUGH TO 2025, VALUE $42M; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – ROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND RECENT M&A AND PROJECT REQUIREMENTS AND TO PERMANENTLY FINANCE EXISTING REVOLVER BORROWING; 26/04/2018 – SAUDI ARAMCO AND SABIC AWARD SECOND CRUDE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO KBR – STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract; 16/04/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REV ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRACT AWARD TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 22/05/2018 – KBR Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – KBR INC – REFINANCING TO HAVE SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES INCLUDING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, PERFORMANCE LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY, & TWO TERM LOANS; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 7,049 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv holds 279,826 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capital Ltd Limited Liability Co accumulated 417 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Lc reported 12,111 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Ltd Liability Com has 2,121 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 311,521 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,520 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 9,247 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Com stated it has 1.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Buckingham Asset Llc reported 13,004 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jp Marvel Ltd Company holds 1.27% or 27,847 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 5,197 shares stake.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 86,760 shares to 658,826 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 58,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fin accumulated 28,923 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Mufg Americas owns 1,275 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 251,096 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Bluecrest Management Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 15,730 shares. 90,141 are held by Barclays Plc. Group Inc Incorporated holds 368,753 shares. New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners LP has invested 0.35% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Prudential Fincl reported 1.37M shares. Carlson Cap LP owns 857,012 shares. Pdts Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 197,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 445,379 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fort LP invested in 7,911 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

