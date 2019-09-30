Renaissance Investment Group Has Increased Its Xylem Shs Issued (XYL) Position by $457,745; Charter Trust Company Holds Position in Lauder Estee Companies Class A (EL)

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 37,168 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 31,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Shs Issued for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.14. About 186,128 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Lauder Estee Companies Class A (EL) by 102.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 3,525 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645,000, up from 1,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Lauder Estee Companies Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.14. About 436,390 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.