Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Boeing Company (BA) as Market Valuation Declined; Nwq Investment Management Company Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Upped by $12.43 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 191,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 890,859 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.92 million, up from 699,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 4.24M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.03 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Alaska Airlines Isn't Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool" on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Airbus A321XLR Complicates New Boeing Jet Business Case – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha" published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

