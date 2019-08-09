Renaissance Investment Group Has Cut Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $959,358 as Share Price Declined; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $337.09. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 61,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 5,022 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 66,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 464,788 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark Group Announce Upcoming Conference Details; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 34.97 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,460 were reported by Cadence National Bank Na. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership owns 911,396 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) owns 4,352 shares. Golub Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 619 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Allstate Corporation holds 0.4% or 39,051 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 2.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,112 shares. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability reported 42,667 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor has 11,880 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Intersect Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,676 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 2,042 shares. The New York-based Suvretta Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 5.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Maryland Cap, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,720 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 69,048 shares to 105,925 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sibanye Stillwater (Call) by 852,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 917,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Qudian Inc.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $52.51 million for 8.52 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.