Renaissance Investment Group Has Cut Holding in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by $382,051; Oakmont Partners Raised Its Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $618,491 as Stock Value Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 93,453 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 7,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 34,539 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 26,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 84,950 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

